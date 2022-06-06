ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested by the South Glens Falls Police Department on Friday. Michael V. Cook, 28 of South Glens Falls, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault (felony) and first-degree criminal contempt (felony).

Police say that Cook and another male in the household, who has an order of protection in place protecting him from Cook, allegedly became involved in a physical dispute that resulted in Cook waving a large kitchen knife and threatening the male by charging at him. Police say the victim was able to disarm Cook, which resulted in two lacerations to the victim’s left hand.

Police say the victim did not require medical attention. Cook was arraigned by Judge John Hogan at the Town of Moreau Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility for lack of bail with a court return date of June 8. Chief David Gifford made the arrest and was assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.