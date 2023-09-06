COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second suspect has been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting in Cohoes in August. Nalik Sealy, 25, of South Carolina, was charged with second degree Murder.

Sealy’s next court date is October 5. The other suspect, Dontie Mitchell, was indicted in August. Both are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Shieer Leggett, 27, who prosecutors said was struck by crossfire during a shooting on Main Street in Cohoes.

Mitchell previously served 24 years in prison for armed robbery, and after being released, ran a mentorship program for kids in Albany. His attorney previously said he was not involved.