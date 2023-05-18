ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Slingerlands man was arrested on Wednesday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Daniel Fuino, 73, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered detained after reserving his right to seek a detention hearing at a later date.

Fuino is accused of repeatedly molesting a child over the last 11 months, beginning when the child was 6. Fuino babysat the child at his home and took her to Atlantic City, New Jersey, on weekends when her mother was at work.

According to the criminal complaint, during the trips to Atlantic City, Fuino photographed the child’s genitals, digitally penetrated her, and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him. Law enforcement recovered images from Fuino’s electronic devices of the victim that depicted some of the abuse.

The victim reported the abuse to her school last week following a presentation about inappropriate touching and sexual conduct. If Fuino is found guilty, the charges filed carry a sentence of at least 30 years and up to life in prison.