ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of Western Avenue and Ontario Street. A teenager was also stabbed in the incident.

Police were called around 3:50 p.m. Monday for a large group of school-aged kids who were fighting. There was also a report of shots fired, and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder. The teen went to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No one was shot, police said.

The incident took place near the University at Albany Alumni Quad; however, UAlbany police do not believe any students were involved. They said the suspect is described as a black male. He was reportedly wearing dark jeans, white sneakers, and a long sleeved gray shirt with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath. Police said he showed a silver slide handgun and fled north on Ontario Street.

The Albany Police Department is investigating. No suspects are in custody.