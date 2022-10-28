HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.

On Saturday, October 22 around 5:30 p.m., Hoosick Falls police were dispatched to the area of 35 Chruch Street where it was reported an individual was assaulted and a handgun was displayed. According to police, Officers found the victim outside of the building with a wound to his head. Police report the suspect fled the scene before police got there and the victim was brought to the hospital and later released.

On Wednesday, October 26, Hoosick Falls Police were notified of a shooting in Bennington and that the suspect could be in the Hoosick Falls area. Police reported the suspect was the same person involved in the October 22 altercation. Officers checked the area but did not find the suspect.

On Thursday, October 27 Hoosick Falls Police got information that the suspect in the Bennington shooting was staying at an apartment at the Falls Motel on Route 22 across from the Hoosick Falls Central School. Police report that when officers arrived the suspect fled the apartment and a brief foot chase occurred. Police report officers were able to take the suspect into custody and he was arraigned in Hoosick Town Court on October 27.

Charges for October 22 Incident

One count of first degree robbery

One count of second degree assault

One count of second degree menacing

According to police, the suspect was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing on Monday, October 31. The investigation is currently ongoing.