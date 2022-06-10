CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was shot on Woods Road near Jug Road and Route 6 in Clermont before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. By noon, a suspect had been taken into custody by the Hudson City Police Department, State Police Troop K, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement apprehended the suspect, who was driving a silver vehicle, near 2nd and Warren Streets in Hudson. City police said there was no threat to the community. State police said the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Initially, police activated a “county observation post protocol” in response to an active shooter call. Local schools were placed in lockout, but have been released.

No names have been released so far. Police said their investigation is continuing and that more updates will be provided. Stick with NEWS10 for more information as we confirm it.