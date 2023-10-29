ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night in Albany. The incident occurred on First Street.

On October 28 at 6 p.m., police responded to the area of First Street and Ontario Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victim was tended to at the scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Center, where police say she is currently in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.