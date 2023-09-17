SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place on Albany Street on Sunday afternoon. One person was injured in the incident.

On September 17 at 1:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of Quinn’s Deli at 1114 Albany Street following reports of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, police received a call about a person being shot on Duane Avenue.

During the investigation, police located the victim, an adult man, who had suffered a single gunshot wound. While being tended to on the scene, the victim confirmed the incident took place near Quinn’s, before they were transported to Albany Medical Center in stable condition to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department at (518)788-6566.