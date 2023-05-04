HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hebron man accused of fatally shooting a Schuylerville woman, when she and a group of friends accidentally drove up the wrong driveway, is making his second plea for bail.

A Washington County judge had earlier denied bail to Kevin Monahan, who’s charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis.

The judge cited the seriousness of the charge and a history of gun use. The district attorney pointed to a recent incident at a DMV office where he says Monahan was observed yelling at customers and taking pictures of staff.

On Thursday, the local contractor appeared before a state Supreme Court justice in Warren County, where he’s being held, asking that judge to grant him bail. His attorney denied any history of gun use and stated that his client is not a flight risk due to his strong ties to his wife and community.

In the end, the second judge did not find any fault with the Washington County judge and denied bail. Monahan was sent back to his cell in Warren County Jail.