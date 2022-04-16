ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. He’s updating the public on a homicide that took place Wednesday on New Scotland Avenue. It will be streamed here once it starts.

Sheriff Apple identified the victim on Friday night as Philip Rabadi, age 35, of New Scotland. The Sheriff’s Office has not officially released the name of any suspects.

Police said they are on top of the investigation. Apple also reiterated there is no public threat at this time connected to this case. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.