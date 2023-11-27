CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old was arrested on Monday for allegedly bringing a BB pistol to Shenendehowa High School East, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The student was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say that at 8:44 a.m. on November 27, the school’s resource officer was alerted to a student reportedly possessing a pistol. The teen was found to have a BB gun on him and was then arrested, later being released into the custody of a parent with further action in the matter pending.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo stated “I am happy that we were able to get to the bottom of this without anyone getting hurt. Our partners at Shenendehowa and our SRO did a great job and were instrumental in a successful resolution.”