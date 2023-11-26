GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Sharon Springs man has been arrested following a rollover crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Liam O’Connor, 39, is facing multiple charges.

On November 21 at 3:37 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Reynolds Road and State Highway 30A in Glen for the report of a one-car rollover crash. Upon arrival, officers located O’Connor and his two children, ages 4 and 7.

All three were transported to local hospitals to be evaluated and were later released. During the preliminary investigation, police determined that O’Connor was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The two children were turned over to their mother and O’Connor was taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Driving while intoxicated – previous conviction within 10 years

Two counts of aggravated DWI

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Operating motor vehicle without interlock device

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

O’Connor was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Glen Court and was then released.