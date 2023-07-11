SHARON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Brendon T. Brizzee, 32, following an investigation into an assault that occurred on June 5. Brizzee was located in Fort Plain on July 6 and arraigned in the Sharon Town Court.

According to police investigations, Brizzee forcibly removed the victim from their vehicle, physically assaulted them, and stole several personal items. He also held them against their will while brandishing a firearm.

The victim was able to eventually flee to safety. Brizzee then reportedly burglarized the victim’s residence in Fort Plain and stole items.

Brizzee was charged with Robbery in the second degree, Burglary in the second degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault in the third degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Menacing in the second degree, and Petit Larceny. Brizzee was remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash, a $40,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.