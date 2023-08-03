SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Shandaken man was arrested on Thursday, July 27, after police say he issued 16 checks to himself from a construction company without authorization. 36-year-old Joseph VanLeuvan faces several charges.

Troopers received a complaint in June from Mountain Ridge Excavation and Construction, saying they found several checks written out to VanLeuvan they hadn’t issued. Police say an investigation found VanLeuvan wrote himself 16 checks between April and June without authorization.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree forgery (16 counts)

In total, police say VanLeuvan wrote and deposited over $15,000. At the time of the investigation, VanLeuvan was already incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail for another matter. He was ordered to be processed at Margaretville State Police and then returned to the Delaware County Jail.