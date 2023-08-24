ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 57-year-old man from Schenectady County was sentenced to serve 21 months in prison. Craig Foley, a registered sex offender, failed to update his residential address with the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Foley was convicted of sexual abuse in 2011 and was designated a Level III sex offender. He has a lifetime registration requirement by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Foley moved from New York to Pennsylvania in November 2020. He admitted that he knowingly failed to update his residential address. Foley will also serve five years of post-release supervision.