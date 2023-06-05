SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender from Schenectady pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, as well as committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender. Matthew Peters, 48, faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on October 10.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Peters admitted that between October 2 and October 7, 2020, he initiated and exchanged sexually explicit messages with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a 14-year-old child. The DOJ says after Peters learned the apparent child was 14 years old, he repeatedly asked the minor for nudes and live images.

According to the DOJ, Peters also asked the minor to meet him on several occasions and discussed engaging in various sexual acts with the minor when they met. He arranged to meet the minor on October 7, 2020, in Menands and encountered law enforcement officers once he arrived. He was arrested.

On top of facing 20 years to life in prison, Peters faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years to life.