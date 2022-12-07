SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Seward man is facing additional charges following an investigation into an injured child. David Walker, 32, who was arrested in early November for allegedly assaulting an infant, now faces additional charges.

On November 5, police say the infant was hospitalized in critical condition. As of Wednesday, the infant has been released from the hospital and their condition is improving, according to police.

On Tuesday, Princetown State Police arrested Walker on additional charges of three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. Police say the ongoing investigation uncovered images consistent with child sexual exploitation on his cell phone.

Walker was processed at Cobleskill State Police and arraigned at the Richmondville Town Court. he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on January 5, 2023.

Walker was initially charged with first-degree assault, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.