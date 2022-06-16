SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gary Ryan, 51, of Mechanicville had already been sentenced in federal court for sexually abusing three boys whom he took on trips outside of New York. Today, he admitted to also abusing one of the now-adult children while in Saratoga County.

The case began in January 2019 when Ryan was arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages and images to someone he thought was a 14-year-old North Carolina boy. The child turned out to be an investigator with the FBI’S Child Exploitation Task Force in New York who was alerted to Ryan’s online contact with the boy and then given permission to take over the teen’s online account.

As investigators have seen in so many other cases of child sexual abuse, it took an arrest for past victims to come forward.

After Ryan’s 2019 arrest, two now-adult males approached investigators in Saratoga County, sharing how Gary Ryan had sexually abused them as young children when he took the minors on trips to Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada. After pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Transportation With Intent To Engage In Criminal Sexual Activity, he was sentenced in March in federal court to a 30-year prison term.

According to prosecutors, as part of Ryan’s guilty plea, he admitted to sexually abusing the three minors ranging in age from 5 to 15 years of age between 1998 and 2007.

Today, Ryan was sentenced to 15 years on a charge of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree. Ryan pleaded guilty and admitted to abusing one of the same individuals involved in the federal case while he was with the child in Saratoga County. By pleading guilty, he waived his right to an appeal.

Both the state and federal sentences are expected to run concurrently while Gary Ryan serves his 30-year sentence in federal prison. He was also sentenced to 5 to 20 years of post-supervision.

Ryan will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison. An order of protection has been issued for the victim in this case.