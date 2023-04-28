ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Bradley Boisen, 26, of Waterford, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a child. The decision was announced by the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his guilty plea, Boisen admitted that on April 21, 2021, he met someone over the internet and agreed to pay them $100 to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old child. That same day, Boisen traveled to a predetermined location in Albany, where he was to meet and engage in sexual acts with the minor.

After arriving at the meeting spot, Boisen informed an undercover law enforcement officer that he didn’t possess the agreed-upon fee and attempted to negotiate as to what sex acts he could afford for $60. Upon coming to an understanding, Boisen handed the undercover officer $30 and promised to give the remaining $30 after he engaged in the sexual acts with the child. Boisen was then arrested.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Boisen to serve 15 years of supervised release, after serving his term of imprisonment. Boisen will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.