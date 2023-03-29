Giordano is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at a Speedway on March 9.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Glenville Police Department arrested Jason Giordano, 37, of Schenectady. During a traffic stop, police discovered Giordano had a warrant from an armed robbery investigation.

The robbery occurred at the Speedway at 123 Freemans Bridge Road on the morning of March 9. A suspect entered the store, handed a note to the employee that implied he had a weapon, took a significant amount of cash, and left.

Giordano was charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Giordano was scheduled to appear in Glenville Town Court at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday but failed to show up. The Glenville Town Court will have to issue another warrant for his arrest.