ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County Grand Jury returned charges against Gentil Nshuti, 19, of East Greenbush in late April for his role in a shooting on Quail Street on May 30, 2021. Nshuti pleaded guilty to those charges– admitting that he shot 29-year-old Devin McGlothan during an armed robbery.

But the investigation didn’t end there. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares said Friday that Jihad Z. Ali, 19, of Albany, was sentenced for his connection to the murder as well.

Ali pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in the first degree and has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision for his role in the deadly incident. His accomplice, Nshuti, was already dealt a 25-to-life sentence.

The victim’s uncle, Jeffrey Woodard, delivered a victim impact statement on Friday:

“Let me tell you this story, before I finish up, about this person that I knew once. He played football. He and some friends stayed at my house over a weekend. He seemed like a good kid. He talked about farming in the south where he lived for a little bit. The group had breakfast together with my family. We broke bread, shook hands, had many laughs and talked again about farming and getting up early on the farm. I said to myself this kid is going to go far and do something wonderful with his life.” “That kid was you (Ali). You changed the trajectory of your life and many other lives in a way that no one could imagine. You took my nephew from my sister and my family, you took him from his father, took him from his sister, took him from his friends. Devin was loved and was a lovable person and you would have liked him if you spent more time with him than the time that you had to spend with him.” Jeffrey Woodard, Devin McGlothan’s uncle

The investigation into this homicide was led by the Albany Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Alexander Scher handled the prosecution of this case.