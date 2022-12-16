GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Albany Police and federal law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home in the Town of Guilderland. The search warrant was issued following an investigation into a recent attempted murder incident.

Police say they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, 50 round drum magazine, 17 high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and parts used to manufacture handguns. Police also recovered large quantities of powdered cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, pounds of marijuana, and several thousand dollars. The defendant, whose identity is being withheld, is expected to be charged federally for drug trafficking and weapons possession.