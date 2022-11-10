Two individuals were arrested after a search warrant yielded illegal handguns, counterfeit financial documents, and narcotics.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has announced that two individuals who possessed illegal firearms have been arrested. The arrests stemmed from the execution of a search warrant for a residence on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh in connection to a gunfire incident that occurred in early October.

Officers seized two loaded, illegal handguns with high-capacity magazines, narcotics, and counterfeit financial documents. Shawn L. Maple, 44, of Troy, only faces charges to the evidence seized during the search warrant and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.

The second suspect, a juvenile male was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the October gunfire incident, in addition to charges related to evidence seized. He has been brought to a juvenile detention facility.