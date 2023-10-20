ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search warrant at an Albany residence yielded drugs and multiple firearms, ending in the arrest of an Albany man. Shaquel Brown, 30, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue due to an ongoing investigation. Police say during the search, a quantity of powdered cocaine, a loaded revolver, a 9mm assault rifle, and a 9mm handgun were found.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Brown was arrested and taken into custody. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and was remanded to Albany County Jail.