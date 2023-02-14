TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man faces a slew of drug and firearm-related charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his 6th avenue residence. Joseph Brady, 44, was arrested on Thursday, January 19.

Deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at a 6th avenue residence along with the sheriff’s Emergency Services Unit. Deputies say Brady was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, narcotics, stimulants, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Brady was arraigned in the Troy City Court and taken to the Rensselaer County Jail to be held without bail. He is due to reappear in court at a later date. NEWS10 reached out regarding what prompted the search warrant, but at this time deputies have not commented.