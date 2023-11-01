ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Argyle man was arrested following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Allen Jameson, 19, faces several charges.

Police executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday. Jameson is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. Police say he reportedly sent a threatening message to a law enforcement agent as well.

Charges:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Second-degree aggravated harassment

Jameson was arrested at his home and taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case, or who may be a victim, is asked to contact Greenwich State Police at (518) 457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.