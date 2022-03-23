BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early in the morning on March 14, Nicholas R. Alber, 24, of Schenectady allegedly engaged in a physical fight with another man and then struck him in the face with a BB pistol. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputies said this action seriously injured the victim.

Alber was arrested on March 22, at 2:55 p.m. He has since been arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and was sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

Charges:

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Second-degree menacing (Misdemeanor)

Alber is scheduled to appear in the Town of Milton Court at a later date. The incident originally took place in Charlton.