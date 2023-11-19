SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Schuylerville. The incident took place late in the afternoon on November 17.

On Friday at 5:31 p.m., police responded to a call for a stabbing on Myers Lane. The initial investigation revealed that an argument between two people resulted in one of them stabbing the other person in the neck.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for a serious injury. Police say that the victim and the suspect are reportedly known to each other, and that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.