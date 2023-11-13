HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customers detained a man wearing a ski mask attempting to rob the Mi Mexico Lindo Tienda y Taqueria in Halfmoon Saturday around 4:25 p.m. Jesus Antonio Menendez-Flores (26, El Salvador) is charged with first-degree robbery.

Deputies initially said Menendez-Flores entered the grocery store/restaurant wearing a ski mask with a gun. He was physically detained by several customers. Through further investigation, it was found that Menendez-Flores did not have an actual firearm, he only implied he had one.

Deputies say Menendez-Flores provided a fake name when he was arrested and was in the U.S. illegally. He was subjected to a previous deportation order issued in February 2017.

He is currently held at the Saratoga County Jail without bail.