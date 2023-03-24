HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly stole a phone during a Facebook Marketplace deal. They said the teen requested a meet-up to buy a phone at a business on Route 9.

Deputies said that during the exchange the teen took off with the cell phone without paying. The victim gave chase but the teen allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and then continued running. No one was hurt in the exchange.

The victim called the sheriff’s department and deputies were able to track down the teen. He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, a felony.

He has been arraigned in the Saratoga County Court Youth Part and released to his guardian. The teen is expected back in court in April.