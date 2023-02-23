SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Scotia man has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and will face a sentence of one and a half to three years in jail. Eugene Wachtel, 57, was arrested in April 2020.

Wachtel was arrested on April 23, 2020, after someone reported a man had fled the Walmart on Old Gick Road in Saratoga with stolen merchandise. Watches was located by police a short time after and connected him to several thefts throughout the month prior.

Police said he stole $523.37 worth of merchandise from Walmart, $488.30 from Target, and $121.24 from Hannaford. When they searched his vehicle, police said he had over $900 worth of stolen merchandise from Target and Walmart. Police say he had crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and had a suspended license. At the time of his arrest, it was found Wachtel had a standing no-trespass order against him at Hannaford.