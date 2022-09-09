SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Scotia man has been arrested for allegedly having child pornography. New York State Police said Zachary Long, 22, was arrested on September 7 with the help of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Scotia Police Department.

Long is accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation on the internet. His arrest stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A search warrant was executed at his home during the investigation.

Charges

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Long was arraigned in the Village of Scotia Court. He was remanded to the Schenectady County Jail in lieu of $7,000 cash or $14,500 bond.