BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man, who raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017, was sentenced to five months behind bars on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. He was first arrested on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, for the rape.

William E. Bounds III, 37, was accused of having sex with the teen, who was too young to legally consent. He was charged at the time with felony counts of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Bounds III was sentenced in April 2018 to three years in state prison. Once he was released, he moved to Milton, where police say he failed to register as a sex offender—a felony offense. He pleaded guilty to that charge in January 2023.

Now, he will spend five months in Saratoga County Jail. He has also served parole since the 2017 incident, which will likely be extended.