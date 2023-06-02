SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schuylerville man has been arrested after operating a low-flying aircraft in violation of an Order of Protection. Michael Arnold, 64, is facing multiple charges.

At 10:50 a.m. on June 1, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the alleged violation. Patrols conducted an investigation, and determined that on June 1, Arnold had flown his aircraft, a 1976 Cessna 180, which was in violation of an Order of Protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Saratoga Court.

Arnold was subsequently arrested, and allegedly physically resisted police when he was taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal contempt

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Arnold was arraigned in Milton Town Court and then released after posting $1,500 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.