SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.

On October 26, Trooper responded to Wayfarer Motel on US Route 9 for a criminal mischief complaint. After an investigation, police report Brazee who lives at the motel, went into the basement on October 5 and cut several pipes using a hack saw, causing them to leak. Police report Brazee also damaged his apartment causing the total damage cost to be $2,800.

Charges

Second degree criminal mischief

According to police, Brazee was arrested and processed at SP Schroon Lake. He was arraigned in the Town of Schroon Lake Court where he was released on his own recognizance.