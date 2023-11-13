ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie man was arrested Friday for possessing a loaded and defaced handgun. Travis Liddle, 46, faces multiple charges.

On November 8, an investigation began related to criminal activity at a Main Street Central Bridge residence. Police say a search warrant was executed at the location.

At the time of the search, Liddle was on the property and was found to possess a loaded and defaced handgun, per New York State Police. Police say Liddle can’t possess a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

The handgun was seized at that time. Further investigation led to the seizure of two additional long guns and a bully club illegally owned by Liddle at his primary residence home, per New York State Police.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Liddle was arrested and taken to Princetown State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Schoharie County Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.