SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie man was arrested in Wilton on Sunday, following a traffic stop, for alleged possession of a loaded handgun and drugs. Donnell Windley Jr., 33, of Schoharie was under federal probation at the time of his arrest.

On October 2, 2022, at about 5:25 p.m., troopers stopped a car on I-87 in Wilton for an equipment violation. Following an investigation, police allegedly found Windley had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and drugs. Both the firearm and the drugs were taken by police. The drugs seized were not named.

Windley was taken to State Police Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and is currently held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

Charges: