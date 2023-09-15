SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie man pleaded guilty to selling drugs, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Michael Bell, 37, also was charged with bribing a juror during his trial.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, during his trial, Bell asked a juror to vote in his favor for $10,000. Police say Bell allegedly met the juror in a public location in Amsterdam and offered them money to influence their decision. Following an investigation, he was charged with bribing a juror.

As part of pleading guilty, Bell will serve 15 years in prison with three years post-release supervision.