SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A custodian with the Schoharie Central School District was arrested Wednesday morning on child pornography charges not connected to Schoharie students, according to the Schoharie Central School District’s website. Schoharie Central School District did not name the custodian, and News10 has reached out for identification.

According to Schoharie Central School District’s post, the longtime employee of the district has been placed on leave and was assigned to the day shift at the junior/senior high school. The district says he did not have direct contact with students as part of his assigned jobs.

“The safety and security of our students are the district’s number one priority,” said Superintendent David M Blanchard. “This is a responsibility we do not take lightly. We will be in contact regularly with the state police as this investigation unfolds.”