MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested three in Middleburgh on October 5. Now, Edward Abraham, 37, of Schoharie, Joseph Romberg, 40, of Middleburgh, and Summer Coons, 28, of Richmondville, face multiple drug charges.

Just before 9 p.m., troopers pulled over a car at the Sunoco on Main Street in Middleburgh. Coons and Romberg were passengers, and Abraham drove. Police said that they identified Coons as a suspect with pending charges for a crime allegedly committed in September.

According to the police, Coons allegedly stole a car on September 6, which they found abandoned three days later at the intersection of State Routes 30 and 145. Police said they found the keys inside the car.

Police arrested Coons. They said that during their investigation, they found drugs, though none of the three admitted to owning them. Not all of the drugs were field tested, police said, but they did positively identify psychedelic mushrooms among them.

All three were arrested and taken to state police headquarters in Princetown for processing. They were arraigned at Fulton Town Court and released under the supervision of the Fulton County Probation Department.

Charges

Edward Abraham, Joseph Romberg

Third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Summer Coons