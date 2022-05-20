COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and sharing images of child sexual exploitation, more commonly known as child pornography. New York State Police said Lucky Dorch, 25, of Cobleskill was arrested following a search warrant.

Dorch is accused of possessing and sharing images of child pornography on the internet. He was arrested following a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charges

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Dorch was arraigned in Cobleskill Village Court. He was remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $30,000 partial and conditions.

The investigation into Dorch and his activities is ongoing. Anyone wishing to report information on Dorch can contact investigators at State Police in Princetown at (518) 630-1712 or (518) 630-1700.