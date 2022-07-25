WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie County man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a home during a dispute. New York State Police said Matthew Pennock, 38, of Wright, was arrested on July 24.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute with shots fired at a home in Wright. Police found that Pennock had fired a gun in the direction of the victim during a verbal argument. No one was injured.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Pennock was arraigned at the Wright Town Court. He was remanded to the Schoharie Correctional Facility in lieu of $3,000 cash or $5,000 bond.