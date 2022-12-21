CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Schodack residents were arrested on Tuesday for alleged catalytic converter thefts. Robert Perez, 41, Lucindia Rideout, 51, and Crawford Boice, 29, each face charges.

On December 20, around 4:55 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria which matched the description of a car in the area involved in the theft of catalytic converters. Police ran an investigation, and determined the people in the car allegedly possessed two stolen catalytic converters, as well as tools to cut them from vehicles. Police say they also located 3.3 grams of fentanyl. Police say Perez also had an outstanding arrest warrant for petit larceny.

Perez was arraigned at the Town of Claverack Court. He was taken to Columbia County Jail without bail.

Perez Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of burglar tools

Both Rideout and Boice were issued appearance tickets.

Boice Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of burglar tools

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Rideout Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of burglar tools

Both are scheduled to return to the Town of Canaan Court on January 12, 2023 at 6 p.m.