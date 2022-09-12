SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schodack man has been arrested on gun charges after an alleged fight at a Nassau home. New York State Police said Benjamin Sager, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Saratoga on September 11.

On September 9 around 9:30 a.m., troopers received a complaint about the incident that happened on September 6. After an investigation, police found that Sager threatened a person inside the home with a loaded shotgun after a fight. Children were present during the incident.

A search warrant was then executed at the home. The shotgun involved, along with another illegally possessed handgun, were seized.

Charges

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Sager was arraigned in Schodack Town Court. He was released under the supervision of the Rensselaer County Probation Department.