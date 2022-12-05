CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.

On October 27, police said they received a complaint from a representative of the Schenectady Yacht Club. After an investigation, police found that Sutherland allegedly forged multiple that falsely documented hours he had not worked. He then submitted the invoices to an insurance company for direct reimbursement.

Charges

First-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Third-degree insurance fraud (felony)

Sutherland was arrested on November 30. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Clifton Park Town Court on December 8.