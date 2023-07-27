SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been sentenced for the theft of over $150,000 in unemployment benefits using stolen identities, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. Amy Peru, 27, was sentenced on July 27 after pleading guilty to second-degree grand larceny.

The investigation conducted by the New York State Offices of the Inspector General and state police determined that Peru assumed the identities of several people in order to apply for and fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits in their names during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peru directed the funds to financial accounts that were solely controlled by her.

Further investigation revealed that Peru gained access to these online accounts and personal identifying information under the guise of assisting the victims with filing for unemployment. At least seven people fell victim to Peru’s scheme.

District Attorney Robert Carney stated “It is appalling the lengths that some people went to in order to enrich themselves from a program meant to keep those who needed it afloat during the pandemic. All her elaborate scheming netted her was a felony conviction and a prison sentence. We hope that this result will deter others who may be considering similar thievery.”

New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said that “Taking advantage of the welfare system for personal gain compromises a system that is integral to the health and safety of the most vulnerable New Yorkers. My office will continue to work with our partners to root out and hold responsible anyone who would defraud vital state programs.”

Peru was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison, and was ordered to pay over $81,000 in restitution to the NYS Department of Labor, in addition to $80,000 that she had already provided to the DOL prior to her sentencing.