COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon early Thursday. Law enforcement says Keionna Hood, 31, stabbed someone aboard a CDTA bus with a knife.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, superior court information alleged Hood stabbed someone unknown to her on a CDTA bus at a gas station on Central Avenue in Colonie on May 1. She remains in the Albany County Jail awaiting sentencing.

She faces up to two and 1/3 to seven years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 27.