ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman was arrested and is accused of going into multiple banks and cashing checks belonging to victims across the Capital District. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says Elizabeth Dolder, 50, was arrested as part of a larger fraudulent check investigation.

Deputies say Dolder was in possession of two fraudulent personal checks and a fraudulent out-of-state license on Thursday, October 19. She is accused of going into multiple banks and cashing checks that belonged to victims across the Capital District.

Deputies say Dolder is part of a larger investigation which includes individuals stealing checks from residential mailboxes throughout the Capital Region. Those involved would reportedly wash the checks and enter fake information, intending to cash the checks and defraud the victims.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Petit larceny

Dolder was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court for the Town of Colonie Court. She was released on her own recognizance.