SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, State Police arrested Kayla Willis, 34, of Schenectady. Willis was charged with three counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and three counts of Attempted Petit Larceny.

Police say the arrest was made following an investigation into reports of people attempting to cash fraudulent checks throughout the Capital Region. Investigations determined that Willis had tried to cash fraudulent checks at Albany, Rotterdam, and Schenectady financial institutions.

Willis was located at her home and transported to State Police Headquarters in Latham for processing. Willis was issued multiple appearances tickets to appear in court at a later date. Police anticipate additional arrests to be made in connection to the investigation.