ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in an animal abuse case in Albany. Rachel Gibson, 33, of Schenectady, is accused of abandoning a dog in the Pine Bush Preserve on April 13.

Police said a female Pit Bull mix was found tied to a tree without food or water while temperatures were in the high 80s. Gibson is accused of driving to Albany and directing a teenaged girl to tie the dog to the tree. There was another young girl in the car at the time, police said.

Gibson was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty, one count of Abandonment of Animals, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The dog was taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society where she is healthy and doing well.